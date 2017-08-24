Curling night in America at Baxter Arena

Ray Koch

Omaha has often been the host of major sporting events such as the Olympic Swim Trials, and of course, the College World Series. Get ready to add another event to that list.

UNO’s own Baxter Arena will be hosting a nationally broadcasted international curling event this August, and then host the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for curling at Baxter Arena in November.

The fourth annual “Curling Night in America” will take place for the first time at Baxter Arena from Aug. 24-26. There will be three different scheduled game times for the event; 9 a.m., 2 p.m., and 7 p.m. The event will be shown across the nation on NBCSports Network during October, as a lead-up to the Olympic Trials here in November.

“Curling Night in America will bring a new focus to Omaha, one with an international flair, and serve as a great preview before the Trials this November,” said Wes Hall, President of the Omaha Sports Commission.

Tickets are available now through ticketmaster.com or by calling Baxter Arena. All session ticket packages are $20 for adults and $10 for youth. You can also buy a day pass, which is $8 for adults and $5 for youth.

The event before the Olympic trials, “Curling Night in America,” will feature three American teams that will face off against teams from China, Japan and Scotland in team and mixed doubles play. Rick Patzke, USA Curling CEO, hopes that the introduction of curling on television will lead to a larger audience on the biggest curling platform.

“With the next Curling Night in America series starting in the fall, fans will be able to enjoy an exceptional amount of curling on U.S. television from October right through the Men’s World Curling Championships in April 2018,” said Patzke.

Whether you are into curling, it should be quite a spectacle at Baxter Arena for both “Curling Night in America,” and the Olympic Trials. Omaha, keep doing you.

