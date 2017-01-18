Creighton’s Mo Watson Done For The Year

Joe Franco

SPORTS EDITOR

It was one of those freak accidents that when you saw it, you knew it wouldn’t be good. Creighton men’s basketball’s starting point guard Maurice Watson went down with a torn ACL in his left knee in their game against Xavier on Monday, Jan. 16.

Watson landed awkwardly on his left knee after jumping up for a layup in the first half of their game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. An immediate grimace flashed on the face of the 5-foot-10 senior and screams of pain escalated from the Cintas Center.

According to Fox 19 reporter Joe Danneman, Watson told Coach McDermott, “I’m done. I heard it pop,” as he was getting carried off the floor. The Boston University transfer was not wrong, as his MRI on Tuesday revealed a torn ACL that abruptly ended his college career.

Leading the nation in assists per game with 8.5, Watson was also nearly averaging a double-double a game with 12.9 points per game. Creighton head coach Greg McDermott released a statement on Tuesday regarding the injury of his point guard, as well as his plan moving forward.

“We are sorry to learn of the severity of Maurice’s injury, but we are thankful for his contributions since joining the Bluejay program three years ago,” McDermott said. “Our team will regroup, and we have a lot of young men who are capable of stepping up to fill the void in Maurice’s absence. Maurice’s leadership role on our team will continue to be a huger part of our success.

With its starting point guard out for the year, Creighton’s Final Four dreams may have been crushed. The Blue Jays have options to replace Watson with junior Tyler Clement, senior Isaiah Zierden, or freshman Davion Mintz, who has seen more minutes as of late. Nonetheless, all three options lack the speed, leadership and vision Mo’ brought to the team.

Whoever is elected to fill the starting role, Watson will plan on being an advisor and will offer tips whenever he can. The senior posted on Tuesday via his personal Instagram account that he is hopeful for the future and that, despite being sidelined for the rest of the season, he will continue to be a part of the team,

“This is a sad time now, but God has a plan for me,” Watson said. “My boys got my back and I will be on the sidelines all the way, even if [I’m in] a wheelchair.”