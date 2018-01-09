Create an action plan with Commit to Fit

Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Wellness Center is kicking off the spring semester by helping students create and keep resolutions for the new year through a program, Commit to Fit.

Commit to Fit is a program that helps students, faculty and staff members put their New Year’s resolutions into action through a written plan, Assistant Director of Strength and Fitness Programs Skyler Brooke said.

“This time of year, a lot of people start to think about what they want to improve or change in their life,” Brooke said. “What Commit to Fit does is have them write it on a card and write what they can do every single day to make that happen.”

Brooke said the goal is to have people focus on the action needed to meet their resolution rather than on the desired outcome.

“We believe that if they consistently do that action, then the outcome is more likely to happen,” Brooke said.

Though the gyms in H&K are busiest during the first weeks of school in August and January, Brooke said resolutions created during Commit to Fit do not have to be fitness related.

“It’s more than fitness or losing weight,” Brooke said. “We have a lot of actions that we have already come up with examples for each dimension of wellness. A lot of people aren’t at the stage where they’re ready to go exercise or even want to. A lot of people are thinking ‘I want to be a better friend’ or be better socially.”

For resolutions that do relate to fitness, Brooke recommends students participate in group exercise classes, which are offered for free in H&K.

“The best part about the group exercise classes is that if you’re one of those people that say, ‘yeah, I like exercise; I just don’t know what to do,’ you show up to the class and the teachers will have a very organized lesson plan of exercises to do,” Brooke said. “You don’t have to do any thinking. You just have to show up and do the exercises.”

Personal training is also available for those who don’t feel comfortable going to group classes, Brooke said. The price for personal training differs for students and faculty and staff. It also depends on how many sessions are purchased.

Student Tom Lecocq hasn’t participated in Commit to Fit before but has set goals for the new year to exercise for more than 30 minutes and not wait until the last minute to start his homework.

Though he hasn’t created an action plan in the past, Lecocq said he has used a tracker before to keep his goals on track.

Last year, more than 1,000 students participated in Commit to Fit, Brooke said. The Wellness Center is hoping to have 1,200 students participate this year.

Wellness Center staff will be available at six locations over the week to get students involved in Commit to Fit. Participating students will receive a t-shirt, which Brooke said will hopefully remind students of the goal they’re trying to meet.