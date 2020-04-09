COVID-19 screening mobile app put together by UNO and UNMC

Jimmy Carroll

The last few weeks have been ever changing due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). In response, the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center developed a new mobile app that allows people to check their symptoms. The app is called “1-Check COVID.”

The app allows people to answer some questions and find the possibility of having COVID-19. It shows whether someone is at low, urgent or emergent risk.

Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey P. Gold said the collaborative project was created with an intense amount of work over the last six weeks by a few Scott Scholars and staff from the UNMC Global Center for Health Security.

“The phone app has a user-friendly interface with a guide for self-screening for COVID-19 with a simple way to share the results if a user wishes to do so,” Gold said. “It uses the best of technology including WiFi, Bluetooth, wireless cellular and AirDrop for a user to share with their healthcare professional or family.”

Gold truly hopes this app will be lifesaving, he said. With everyone trying the app, it should reassure the worried, assist those in public safety and guide specific individuals who may have underlying symptoms.

Dr. Rod Markin, a pathologist and the associate vice chancellor for business development and director of UNeTech, helped with the project.

“Every individual situation is unique, and the app will decide if someone is suffering from anxiety or needing to call their doctor,” Markin said.

1-Check COVID is not a diagnostic tool by any means, but does provide basic advice based on symptoms, recent travel, region, etc.

1-Check COVID is available in the App Store for Apple users.

