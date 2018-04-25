Courses featuring pop culture references, U.S. history to be offered in the fall

Benjamin D. Wells

CONTRIBUTOR

With a large variety of classes available at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, it can be difficult to pick courses. Check out this list of four classes available in the fall for help with creating the perfect schedule.

English 4690: Food Writing

Food writing is a hybrid class, which is taught each fall by Lisa Knopp. In this class, students will explore their relationship with food by writing a creative nonfiction piece about a food of their choice, an autobiographical story on food, a restaurant review and an essay about a food-related trend or personal food issue. This class could be perfect for a foodie.

Knopp describes this class as, “the happiest class I have ever taught because everyone loves food and is an expert on something.”

English 3000: Rowling’s Harry Potter

This online class geared toward non-English majors is taught by Lisa Cook. She welcomes all “wizards, witches, muggles and squibs,” to the class. Her goal for this course is for her students to understand the Harry Potter novels by discussing the plot structure, major themes, characters, social constructs and historical and mythological allusions.

History 4460: American Immigration History

In this class, Danielle Battisti covers immigration history from the colonial period to present day in the United States. This course uses immigration law and policy to inform students about the experiences of immigrants coming into the country as well as the experiences of ethnic groups for several generations after immigration.

On the focus of the class, Dr. Danielle Battisti said, “I stress the notion that this isn’t just a nation of immigrants as we like

to refer to it. It is, but it’s a nation that’s highly constructed. Historically, Americans have chosen or tried to select who they thought should be coming.”

Religion 3550: Anime and Religion

This class, taught by adjunct professor Julien Fielding, looks at how the religions of Shinto, Buddhism, folk traditions and Confucianism can be seen in different anime. This class not only looks at the presence of religion in anime, but also discusses other aspects of Japanese culture. If you are into studying religion or a fan of anime, this class could be a great fit for you. Miyazaki Films made by Studio Ghibli will be discussed, including “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Princess Mononoke” and “Spirited Away.” An assortment of other anime such as “Attack on Titan,” “Death Note,” “Your Name” and “Naruto” will also be studied.