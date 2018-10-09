At Council Bluffs rally President Trump cites this as “historic week in America”

Greg Staskiewicz

President Donald Trump spoke to supporters at a rally Tuesday evening at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

He showed support for Iowa and Nebraska Republican candidates and mentioned recent events, such as the Kavanaugh confirmation and the replacement of NAFTA (North American Free Trade Act) with USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement).

Attendees stood outside in constant rain, waiting to enter the arena in a line that stretched around the entire complex and several buildings. There were enough people to nearly fill the stadium.

Trump said this was “a historic week for America” because of Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court. He also called on supporters in the arena to vote for Republicans in the midterm election because Democrats would try to fill the court with their own judges.

The Democrats “are planning bad things, even now,” Trump said.

He said that Democrats have gone so far left that “they’ve gone wacko,” and make Elizabeth Warren, whom he referred to as “Pocahontas”, look normal.

He also mentioned his successful confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and said that he chose them “to defend your rights.”

Trump criticized the press present for not panning their cameras away from him to show the crowd, and also said the press never tries to show the crowds at his rallies.

Outside the arena, numerous dump trucks and large vans blocked certain roads, access to parking lots and areas of the arena as a security measure.

Both before and after the rally, there were protesters outside the arena.

UNO (University of Nebraska at Omaha) alumnus and social worker Emilio Herrera gave a brief speech to the protesters and later spoke with Gateway reporters.

“I have been an activist for over ten years now,” Herrera said. “I don’t like doing this type of thing, but at a certain point you have to get up and do something.”

After the rally, fewer than a dozen protestors chanted near the exits, holding signs saying “Sex offenders can’t live in court” and “This is not a welcome parade.”

In addition to citing recent accomplishments, Trump also welcomed Iowa politicians Gov. Kim Reynolds and Rep. David Young, R-IA, on stage to speak. Reynolds thanked Trump for cutting “senseless regulation, for defending Kavanaugh during his hearing and for year-round E-15 gasoline.

“Republicans up and down the ticket will be partners for the president,” Reynolds said.

Trump said he wants to stop the “visa lottery horror show”, referring to the Diversity Immigrant Visa program, wherein prospective immigrants who have applied for the program can be selected for entry into the United States. He said he supports a “merit-based” system for allowing immigrants in the country.

Trump said the United States wants immigrants to come in, but only legally, which caused the crowd to chant “Build that wall.” He said the wall will be completed “sooner than anyone would believe.”

In addition, Trump showed support for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying ICE agents have “liberated” towns and communities in Long Island, New York and elsewhere from criminal immigrants in gangs such as MS-13.

“Democrats want to make the country a sanctuary for criminal aliens,” he said, while Republicans “believe our country should be a sanctuary for law-abiding citizens.”

The president also claimed responsibility for massive improvements in the economy. He cited the current national unemployment rate of 3.7 percent, which agrees with the Department of Labor number, and a lower rate of 2.5 percent in Iowa, which he called “among the lowest in history.” He also said the United States has added 4.1 million new jobs since the 2016 election, which “got over 4 million people off of food stamps.”

“America is booming, thriving, and winning again like never before,” he said.

