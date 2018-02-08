Community members create statewide coalition to advocate for the University of Nebraska

Cassie Wade

MANAGING EDITOR

A group of community members and business leaders have created a statewide coalition called One Nebraska to advocate for the University of Nebraska, its students and its role in growing the workforce and economy, according to a press release sent by the coalition.

One Nebraska, which was created Jan. 28, is a non-partisan, independent group supported by a growing coalition of Nebraskans, according to the press release.

The coalition’s co-chairs are from all around the state and include Tom Henning, CEO of Cash-Wa Distributing in Kearney; Former Speaker of the Legislature Mike Flood of Norfolk; Leslie Andersen, president and CEO of the Bank of Bennington; and Tom Ostergard, CEO of Crete Carrier Corp. in Lincoln.

Community members and University of Nebraska alumni and students can join the group for free, coalition member Amanda Temoshek said.

Temoshek, who is a University of Nebraska at Omaha alumna, was involved with organizing the coalition. She said the idea came from conversations with other alumni and community members.

“I had done some research, looking at what other states are doing or have done coalition-wise to support their local universities,” Temoshek said. “[I had] conversations with other concerned alumni and other people around the state who really wanted to create a group that was independent of the university but who’re supporting the university.”

Temoshek said the group plans to provide NU with support by “advocating for the University of Nebraska and educating people all around the state on all the things the university does.”

The importance and impact of NU on the state was echoed by Henning in the coalition’s press release.

“We have great potential to make Nebraska the best place in the country to live, work and raise a family,” Henning said. “We believe the University of Nebraska can help lead the way, and we’re excited to take the message to our partners at the Capitol, in the media and communities across our great state.”

Temoshek said the group does not currently have any events scheduled but some are in the works.

“Once we do get things scheduled, we’ll be announcing those on our Facebook page and on our website and then sending emails out to anyone who joins the coalition,” Temoshek said. “We encourage people to sign up so they’ll be aware of those and can attend and get involved.”

To sign up to join the One Nebraska Coalition, visit the coalition’s website, www.One-Nebraska.org.

