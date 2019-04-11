Chancellor Gold shares resources for UNO students after recent safety alerts

Kamrin Baker

DIGITAL EDITOR

In the past two days, Public Safety has released two safety alerts; one detailing an attempted sexual assault, the other an attempted assault/kidnapping, both in Elmwood Park.

This morning, Chancellor Jeffrey Gold released a statement via email that informed students of their resources and any developments in the two reports. He said UNO Public Safety is in close communication with the Omaha Police Department and are working in collaboration to meet the safety needs of students. Public Safety patrols campus 24 hours a day, seven days a week, according to the email.

In addition, students can call the Department of Public Safety at any time to request an escort across campus at 402-554-2648.

Police Chief and Director of Public Safety Charlotte Evans spoke with Gold in a special edition of the Maverick Minute, providing safety tips and directing students to read the student safety page.

Lastly, Gold said that through May 12, no parking permit will be necessary for students to park in the following areas:

-General use stalls in faculty/staff and student surface lots on Dodge Campus and Scott Campus after 1 p.m. each weekday

-East Garage and West Garage in general use stalls after 1 p.m. each weekday

-Pacific Street Garage general use stalls will be open all day. This garage is connected to Dodge Campus via shuttle service.

