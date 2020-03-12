Chancellor Gold issues new travel policies in response to COVID-19

Leta Lohrmeyer

In response to the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus), all UNO-related international travel and domestic air travel is suspended for UNO faculty, staff and students, according to a recent email sent by Chancellor Jeffrey Gold.

This suspension is effective from today, March 12, until April 30, according to the email. Individuals will be reimbursed for non-refundable expenditures for travel within that time frame.

Gold also highly discouraged any personal international or domestic travel and said travel of any kind should be limited only to essential trips.

“Upon completion of any travel, personal or professional, faculty, staff and students may be required to self-quarantine for a period of up to 14 days as based on the current recommendations from the CDC, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the county health department.”

According to the email, any proposed exceptions for University-related air travel will need to be approved by the responsible Vice Chancellor or Senior Vice Chancellor.

Other updates regarding UNO’s campus can be found on the UNO Coronavirus webpage.

UNO’s travel suspension follows President Trump’s announcement yesterday, where there is an additional suspension restricting all travel from the United States to Europe in the next 30 days.

“We will continue to update our UNO community regularly to keep you informed of additional measures. The above described travel restrictions will be reviewed and updated as necessary at frequent intervals,” Gold said in the email. “Please know that our leadership team continues to work together with an intense focus on the health of the Maverick family and at the same time, the strength of our core academic mission.”

UNO’s study abroad office has also cancelled trips outside of the United States through June 30.

Student Karissa Madrigal was registered for a study abroad trip to London with her Global Communication class in May, which has since been cancelled.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation all in all,” Madrigal told the Gateway in an email. “It meant a lot to finally be able to go out of the country, but I think with everything going on it was the right decision. It [COVID-19] was a joke about a month ago, and now it’s a frenzy because it’s here.”

COVID-19 (Conoavirus) is spread between people who are in close contact with one another within about 6 feet and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Action Steps

– Stay home if you are sick.

– Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

– Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren’t available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

