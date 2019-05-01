Celebration of Life for Dean Don Myers

Donald Allen Myers (1932-2019)
Donald Allen Myers, a former Dean of Education at the University
of Nebraska at Omaha, died at his home in Virginia Beach on February 2,
2019.
Don was born in Nebraska City and grew up in Omaha. He graduated
from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Chicago
with a Ph.D. in Educational Administration.
He was also Dean of the Darden College of Education at Old
Dominion University for ten years, and taught there for sixteen
years. He was named Professor Emeritus.
He leaves his partner of thirty-one years, Alice L. Twining; his older
brother Merle Myers Jr. and sister Myrlene Wheat (Albert); sons Eric
Levy-Myers (Helen), Johnny Myers (Stacie), David A. Myers, Aaron
Twining Myers (fiance Anne Friedman), daughter Sherri Gescheidler
(Jimmy); grandchildren Christopher, Mickayla, Mathew, Reuben,
Julian, Asher, Drew and Dawson; and three great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 5th at 1:00 p.m.
at the UNO Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine Street, Omaha, NE.