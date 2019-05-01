Celebration of Life for Dean Don Myers

Donald Allen Myers (1932-2019)

Donald Allen Myers, a former Dean of Education at the University

of Nebraska at Omaha, died at his home in Virginia Beach on February 2,

2019.

Don was born in Nebraska City and grew up in Omaha. He graduated

from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and the University of Chicago

with a Ph.D. in Educational Administration.

He was also Dean of the Darden College of Education at Old

Dominion University for ten years, and taught there for sixteen

years. He was named Professor Emeritus.

He leaves his partner of thirty-one years, Alice L. Twining; his older

brother Merle Myers Jr. and sister Myrlene Wheat (Albert); sons Eric

Levy-Myers (Helen), Johnny Myers (Stacie), David A. Myers, Aaron

Twining Myers (fiance Anne Friedman), daughter Sherri Gescheidler

(Jimmy); grandchildren Christopher, Mickayla, Mathew, Reuben,

Julian, Asher, Drew and Dawson; and three great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 5th at 1:00 p.m.

at the UNO Scott Conference Center, 6450 Pine Street, Omaha, NE.

