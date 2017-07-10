‘Captain America’ is the next Monday Night at the Movies flick



The next film to be shown at Midtown Crossing’s “Monday Night at the Movies” is “Captain America: Civil War”. The nine-week movie series – which runs through July 31 – is sponsored by the University of Nebraska Omaha and is completely free.

The event is held at Turner Park, which opens at 5 p.m. and all outdoor movies start at sunset on the 26-foot outdoor inflatable screen.

2017 Monday Night at the Movies lineup:

July 10: Captain America: Civil War (PG-13)

July 17: Student Choice Week (UNO will host online voting.)

July 24: Casablanca (PG)

July 31: Finding Dory (PG)

The 2017 movie series also features a special night in partnership with Film Streams, Omaha’s non-profit cinema and a brand-new Student Choice Night. This is the second year-in-a-row both UNO and Film Streams have partnered with Midtown Crossing to enhance the popular summer series.

Chicago Dawg House will have its food truck on-site for those who would like to buy dinner in the park. Midtown Crossing offers three hours of free garage parking. On-street parking is also free after 9 p.m.

Comments

comments