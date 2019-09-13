Campus Rec to hold fifth annual Glowing “O” 5K Run

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) Campus Recreation will sponsor its fifth annual Glowing “O” 5K Fun Run on Friday, Sept. 27.

Come dressed in glow gear for a night run around the Dodge Street Campus. The race will start at the Wellness Center entrance and will end after two laps around the outside campus road, ending back at the Wellness Center after 3.1 miles.

Check-in for runners begins at 8:30 p.m. and the race will start at 9:30 p.m. Glow gear, snacks and swag will be provided courtesy of Campus Recreation, with the first 50 runners to register receiving a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. Additionally, the first 100 to register are guaranteed a free t-shirt.

Anyone is allowed to participate, including UNO students, faculty, or Omaha community members. The event is also dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends at no additional cost.

Dan Brooks, a graduate assistant for Campus Rec, explained why the Wellness Center and their sponsored activities are beneficial to students.

“Campus Recreation specifically does provide a lot of benefits for the eight dimensions of wellness, including your physical wellness. But the big thing here is that it’s also a fun event,” said Brooks. “We create a community, as well as emotional and social support.”

A student-led event, the Glowing “O” 5K is organized each year by graduate students at the Wellness Center. First-year graduate student Katie Brock shared her thoughts on being involved in her first 5K.

“I’m looking forward to it just because it’s a fun event, and it’s not super competitive,” said Brock. “It’ll connect a lot of people on campus, and I’m new here too, so I’m excited to meet a lot of people.”

On the night of Friday, Sept. 27, during the run, campus roads will be shut down starting at 9:20 p.m. and will re-open around 11 p.m., pending any remaining runners. During this time, there will be no access to campus via vehicle, and vehicles are not permitted to enter or exit parking lots.

Runners can register for $18 individually, or for $12 if registering as a team of four or more. Groups must register in person at the Wellness Center Guest Services Desk. Register at shopwellness.unomaha.edu, in person at the Wellness Center or call 402-554-2539 to register over the phone.

