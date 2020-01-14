Campus community members “Commit to Fit”

Grant Rohan

NEWS EDITOR

A new year brings about new resolutions, opportunities and the chance to begin a new, healthy lifestyle. This is what many UNO students have taken a step toward at the beginning of the Spring 2020 semester.

The UNO Wellness Center kicks off the new year by encouraging students, faculty and staff to set fitness goals and make time to meet them. The effort aims to help members of the UNO community to improve their physical health, but also their mental, social and academic wellness.

Participants can fill out a form that challenges them to achieve specific, personal goals as a way to tailor a precise plan for a healthy semester. Some past popular goals have included getting eight hours of sleep each night, eating more fruits and vegetables and getting involved on campus.

H&K employee and UNO student Seth Pester shared what “Commit to Fit” means to him as a member of the UNO community.

“I think it’s a good way for everyone to get involved at the gym, whether it be working out or staying healthy in some way,” Pester said.

Pester, who lifts at the gym six days a week and plays on the UNO rugby team, mentioned that there are plenty of options to become involved, even if lifting and running aren’t everyone’s favorites.

“There are sport clubs, there are intramurals and plenty of classes like yoga to join, so there’s plenty of options,” Pester said.

Junior geography major Reggie Wortman makes playing pickup basketball with his friends his own “Commit to Fit” for the new semester.

“I think playing once or twice a week is a good way to stay active, and on top of that, being at H&K is a good way to make new friends,” Wortman said.

He mentioned how having an outlet from a stressful schedule is valuable as a full-time student.

“It’s important to me because it gets me out of the house, and it’s a good break from school that is definitely needed every once in a while,” Wortman said. “Plus it’s something small that I always look forward to.”

