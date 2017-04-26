Broadcast tower deconstruction to cause campus building closures

Sophie Ford

Managing Editor

This evening, UNO released a statement that starting the week after finals, deconstruction work will begin on the NET broadcast tower on Dodge campus.

The removal project will be completed in two phases, during which certain buildings on campus will be closed for access. For safety reasons, a radius matching the height of the tower will be inaccessible.

The first phase is scheduled to begin on May 8, and building closings include Allwine Hall, the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center, the College of Public Affairs and Community Service Building, the Health, Physical Education and Recreation Building, Milo Bail Student Center, the Sapp Fieldhouse and the Strauss Performing Arts Center.

The second phase is scheduled to begin on May 14 and it is estimated that it may take two weeks to complete. The safety radius will be reduced for this phase, with the only building closings being Allwine Hall, Sapp Fieldhouse and The College of Public Affairs and Community Service Building.

Summer classes scheduled to be held in the affected buildings have been relocated and indicated in students’ Mavlink profiles. Faculty and staff affected by the building closures can find temporary locations on the UNO website. Parking lots and shuttle routes will also be affected by the deconstruction project, indicated here.

Completion of the project may be impacted by any severe weather, in which case UNO announced they will release updates to the campus.

