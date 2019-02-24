Breaking News: the UNO Dome has collapsed

Jessica Wade

EDITOR IN CHIEF

Video by Jessica Wade/the Gateway

This is a developing story. All information in this article is up to date as of 12:15 p.m., Feb. 24, 2019. Details will be added and updated as they become available.

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Indoor Dome located on UNO’s Center Street Campus collapsed Saturday night.

“The good news is that it was not open at the time. Facilities will be looking into options for repair (if possible) on Monday,” said Sam Petto, Associate Director, Editorial & Media Relations. “At this time we don’t know the cause of the collapse.”

According to the UNO website, the Dome has more than 43,000 square feet of field turf. The Dome also collapsed in 2012 due to heavy snow.

