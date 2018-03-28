BREAKING NEWS: Omaha men’s soccer coach Jason Mims has reportedly stepped down as head coach

Ray Koch

Omaha Men’s Soccer Coach Jason Mims has announced that he will leave his position as head coach and pursue a job with Real Salt Lake.

Mims told members of his staff and his team that he has decided to leave the helm as head coach of the Omaha men’s soccer team, who won the Summit League tournament and made its first ever appearance in the NCAA tournament last season.

Mims was hired in 2011 and led Omaha from the ground up at the Division I level. He posted 39 wins in his final four seasons as head coach of the Mavericks. According to officials, Mims plans to coach the Mavericks in the spring season as the school searches for its next coach.

Mims has played a large role in making Omaha soccer what it is today. He coached the first team in UNO history to win a Division I conference tournament. The recognition over the past few years and the support from the community has been something that Mims helped establish. Maverick soccer and Maverick athletics in general certainly wouldn’t be where it’s at today if it wasn’t for Coach Mims.

We wish Jason Mims the best of luck in his new role. Once a Maverick, always a Maverick.

