Breaking News: body found in Elmwood Park

Will Patterson, Jessica Wade

This article will be updated as new information is made available.

6:05 p.m.

Omaha police Lieutenant Amy Oetter updated the media moments ago.

At 3:53 p.m. officers from the University of Nebraska Omaha and campus police received information that there was a party down in the creek area that was potentially injured. Officers soon realized it was going to be an unknown death investigation.

Oetter said it’s too early in the investigation to know if the case should be considered a homicide.

The body was discovered by a UNO student.

OPD is asking anyone with information to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402 444-STOP.

5:20 p.m.

Omaha Police (OPD) are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body near Elmwood Park.

