Bomb threat sent to Newman Center found to be hoax



Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

According to an email sent out to residents and parents by Father Joe Taphorn, director of the Paul John II Newman Center, a staff member received an email that contained a bomb threat earlier today.

Another email from the Omaha Police Department stated: “The Omaha Police Department is working with federal authorities. These threats are being received via email nationwide.”

Taphorn’s email also stated that for the next few days, UNO Public Safety will increase their presence at the center.

Taphorn was not immediately available for comment.

Comments

comments