Board of Regents approve tuition increase; another mid-year increase possible

Jessica Wade

Editor in Chief

With the approval of the 2018-19 operating budget by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents students can expect to see an increase in tuition rates across the Nebraska University (NU) system.

As part of the Budget Response Team’s initiative to address a preliminary $49 million shortfall, the increase was expected, but some students may not realize that the impact will differ depending on the university and the major.

The greatest increase across the NU system will be a $5,381 increase in tuition rate to non-resident pharmacy students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC).

The College of Business Administration and the College of Information Science & Technology can expect the greatest increase at the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO).

The Board also authorized NU President Hank Bounds to implement a mid-year tuition increase if university appropriations are withheld in 2018-19, information Gov. Pete Ricketts has agreed to communicate by Oct. 31. If the state appropriation allotments keep on track with recent years, (they were held back by 2 percent in both 2016-17 and 2017-18) a mid-year increase is likely.

Comments

comments