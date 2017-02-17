What’s all the chatter about Beyoncé & Jay Z surprise twin announcement?

Brianna Olson

ONLINE CONTENT MANAGER

Beyoncé dropped what some are calling the biggest (and best) news of 2017–she’s pregnant with twins.

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Wednesday, posting a photo with a small baby bump, stating in the caption, “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

The news broke the Internet, sending her fans, known as the Beyhive, and the world into a frenzy. The photo she posted on Instagram surpassed the record for most likes by receiving 6.4 million likes and over 339,000 comments less than eight hours after it was posted. As of recently, the photo has over 9 million likes and 450,000 comments.

Besides the fact that everyone was excited about the news of Queen Bey’s pregnancy with not just one but two babies, there is another reason why the photo broke the Internet… because no one had the faintest idea she was even pregnant.

This isn’t the first-time Beyoncé has dropped news of this caliber out of nowhere.

In 2011, Beyoncé shocked the world on live television during MTV’s Video Music Awards, after her performance of Love on Top, by opening her blazer to reveal a baby bump. Beyoncé and her husband/rap-mogul Jay-Z welcomed their first daughter, Blue Ivy, in 2012.

The following year in 2013, she surprised everyone again by releasing her fifth record, self-titled Beyoncé, without any warning. Her most recent album, Lemonade, which dropped last year, was no different. That’s because when it comes to celebrities keeping secrets, no one even comes close to Beyoncé.

The 20-time Grammy winner made history when Coachella, the popular music festival located in California, released the list of performers for this year’s lineup. Fans went crazy to see that Beyoncé is set to headline, making her the first solo female artist to headline Coachella in over a decade and the first African-American woman to headline ever.

When the news broke of her pregnancy, it was reported that the festivals organizers were just as in the dark with the news as everyone else. There is no word yet on if her pregnancy will affect whether she performs or not but Beyoncé isn’t one to let her fans down.

Members of the Beyhive were abuzz, taking to Twitter to show their support for Queen Bey after the reveal. Twitter reported more than half a million tweets about Beyoncé in the hour after her photo went up on Instagram.

“Beyoncé sensed that we were all in need of good news, and so Beyoncé got pregnant with twins. Beyoncé is a woman of and for the people,” Reporter Kelly Andersen said in a tweet.

“Beyoncé is literally just making her own Destiny’s Child,” Scott Hoying from the acapella group, Pentatonix, also tweeted.

There is even speculation on names for Beyoncé’s twins-to-be.

“Indie and Isaiah are the early 10/1 favorites as Beyoncé was raised in a religious household and Destiny’s Child, where she began her career, was named from a passage in the Book of Isaiah,” said an online betting company called Betfair.

I don’t think the world can handle any more surprises from Queen Bey but we all can’t wait to see what news she drops next.

Comments

comments