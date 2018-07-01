Best bar to watch the College World Series

Erik Mauro

Contributor

For two weeks in the middle of June every year, the entire city of Omaha flocks downtown to enjoy the College World Series festivities. Beer tents, souvenir stands, food trucks and just a great time to enjoy with friends. There is one specific place, however, that makes for the best view to watch the games.

The Blatt is located directly across the street from TD Ameritrade Park. The full name of ‘Blatt Beer and Table’ is an obvious homage to the old Rosenblatt stadium, an Omaha icon and the former home of the College World Series. Inside, there are TVs everywhere on the wall to watch the games and enjoy a drink. The bar has a friendly feel and is very inviting. The Blatt also has a deck upstairs, and that’s the place to truly watch. A big screen mounted on the wall shows you all the action, while seeing the stadium across the street. The view of real-time action may be minimal from up top of Blatt Beer and Table, but if somebody doesn’t have a ticket, going upstairs in the Blatt and enjoying drinks, baseball, shade and a little breeze is the way to go.

This is one of the most frequented bar during the College World Series by patrons, without a doubt. No matter what time of day it is, the Blatt is always full. Bring friends, bring family, or just go and meet people. Whatever the case, the Blatt is a guaranteed good time.

Not looking to watch the game and just want good food? Block 16 down Farnam street is a good choice. It’s a bit of a lengthy 20-minute walk, but with such a long layoff in between games on doubleheader days, it’s a perfect time to go get a bite to eat then come back to enjoy the second game of the night.

