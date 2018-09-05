Best Activities in Omaha

Kimberly Gau
CONTRIBUTOR
Looking for activities around Omaha to keep in mind for your spare time? Look no further. With the wide variety of events Omaha has to offer, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
- Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge: This 3,000-foot-long walking bridge connects Nebraska and Iowa over the Missouri River. Visitors can enjoy spectacular views of the city skyline, an interactive splash park and access to the National Park Service Visitors Center. During summer months the Iowa side of the bridge provides live music in their amphitheater like plaza. The pedestrian bridge is free, pet-friendly and great for outdoor exercise and family fun.
- Joslyn Art Museum: The museum, originally built in 1931, contains a variety of galleries, a 1,000-seat concert hall, classrooms, a café, sculpture and discovery gardens and a 58,000-square-foot pavilion. Additionally, the Joslyn Art Museum hosts a selection of temporary special exhibitions each year. The museum is free of charge and opens at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
- Omaha Culinary Tours: These signature tours highlight historic locations and current cultures surrounding Omaha’s food scene. The culinary tours include traveling the city on foot or bus to five locally-owned culinary ventures. Participants then have the opportunity to participate in food tastings at each eatery. Omaha Culinary Tours range from $45 to $65 per person.
- KANEKO: KANEKO is an arts and culture nonprofit that believes in exploring the creative process. Their mission is to encourage and discover creativity. KANEKO does this via exhibitions, lectures, performances and education. Many exhibitions are free; however, some programs and events range from $5 to $20.
- Tubing & Adventures (T&A): T&A is Omaha’s largest tubing outfitter. Located on the Elkhorn River, this company provides equipment for tubing and kayaking down a scenic six-mile river float. T&A will transport you and your group upstream and also pick you up after your voyage. Depending on river conditions the adventures can take three to five hours. The average price for one person is $35. T&A also offers camping, stand-up paddle boarding, yoga and more.
- Lauritzen Gardens: This 100-acre botanical garden features beautiful flora and various seasonal displays. Lauritzen Gardens encompasses tranquility and the preservation of nature. They also house a visitor education center. The facility includes a library, classrooms, community room, and hall which are available for rental. Lauritzen Gardens is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.
- Old Market Passageway Art Gallery: Located in the heart of Omaha’s Old Market, the Passageway Gallery features the work of local artists. Paintings, drawings, pottery, jewelry and photography are all displayed in the passageway’s unique setting. The historical brick walls and abundant greenery make the gallery a friendly and relaxing atmosphere. The Passageway Gallery is open daily. Visit http://www.passagewaygallery.com/ for exact hours and more information.