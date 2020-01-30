Beat the cold with these indoor activities

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

Play a game (or several) at Spielbound Board Game Cafe

3229 Harney St., Omaha

Cost: $5 for a one-day pass

Spielbound is the winter-hater’s paradise. Cozy up with their warm boozy drinks (and unboozy options) and one of their countless board games. I’ve played with groups big enough to take up a couple tables or as one-on-one dates. You can also order pizzas that are delivered from just down the street at Tasty Pizza.

Watch a movie at Film Streams

Downtown: 1340 Mike Fahey Street

Dundee: 4952 Dodge Street

Cost: $7.50 for students, $5 for members ($35 for a one-year student membership)

It’s currently awards season, but at Film Streams they’re always showing award-winning films. Film Streams offers tickets for students at the exceptional price of $7.50 a pop. While you wait, order a cup of tea and a delicious snack at Lola’s, the vine-bedecked cafe that shares space with the nonprofit theatre. Check out their website to see what’s showing at either their Dundee or downtown location.

Explore the Lauritzen Gardens

100 Bancroft St., Omaha

Cost: $10 for adults, free for members

Craving the warmth of summer? The indoor botanical garden at the Lauritzen Gardens feels like an escape to more tropical climates. Explore the garden and the many species of plants that they carefully cultivate in a controlled, beautifully warm climate. There’s a hidden nook with a lounge chair in which you can comfortably replenish your sadly lacking Vitamin D levels.

Visit Omaha’s Museums

KANEKO: 1111 Jones St.

Bemis Center: 724 S. 12th St. #3202

Joslyn Art Museum: 2200 Dodge St.

Durham: 801 S. 10th St.

El Museo Latino: 4701 S. 25th St.

Omaha can feel a bit like a cultural desert – a freezing cultural desert. However, that’s far from the truth. Take in contemporary works of art at KANEKO and the Bemis Center for Contemporary Art. At the Joslyn Art Museum, the collection spans most of history and features an always-changing special exhibit. The Durham Museum features the western history of the United States, as well as a real soda fountain. El Museo Latino celebrates Latinx and Hispanic history and art.

Beat an escape room at The Escape

6315 Center St.

Cost: $99 per room for groups up to seven (around $14 a person, split seven ways).

If locked rooms thrill you more than terrify you, The Escape Omaha offers quite the adventure. Get a group of friends together and try your luck. Search online for advice on how to beat escape rooms in a logical fashion. Mark Rober has a great video on the logic of escape rooms.

Sing your heart out at Renos Karaoke

3909 Farnam St.

Cost: $5 per hour, per person. After 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, it’s $10 per hour, per person. If karaoke in front of strangers at a bar isn’t your scene, Renos Karaoke offers private rooms and a menu of drinks if you still need some liquid courage. The rooms are walk-in, first come, first served. Choose from themed rooms like “Christmas Party,” the “Island Room,” “Club Space,” “That 60’s Room” and the “Karaoke Kan.”

