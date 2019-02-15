As Pike investigation continues, little information is offered from the University

Jessica Wade; Editor-in-Chief

The internal university investigation into UNO’s Delta Chi chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha (Pike) is ongoing with little information offered from the university.

Dean of Student Affairs Cathy Pettid gave this statement when the investigation was first reported by the Gateway: “Following our standard procedures, we took the interim action of suspending the Delta Chi Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha while we conduct an internal investigation into reports of possible violations of our student code of conduct. Our top priority is ensuring a safe and positive learning experience for all UNO students. Review processes–like this one–are an important part of that mission.”

Pettid, as well as Associate Director of Student Involvement Dustin Wolfe, Director of Conduct and Community Standards Trenton Fredericksen and Assistant to the Chancellor for Equity, Access and Diversity Charlotte Russell have denied to confirm the reason for the investigation.

The university also denied an open records request submitted by the Gateway, denying access to “a complaint; a notice of investigation; and an email to the respondent.”

Pike President Matt Johnson also declined to comment on the investigation.

The Pike Memphis Office responded to a request for comment, stating: “The Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity was recently informed of allegations involving Delta Chi Chapter. The Chapter is fully cooperating with the university and International Fraternity in this matter.”

In another statement to the Omaha World-Herald, the Memphis office said the local chapter placed a member on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Gateway is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the internal investigation.

