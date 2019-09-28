“Annie: The Musical” debuts at Omaha Community Playhouse

Natasha McCallister

CONTRIBUTOR

The sun will come out tomorrow at the Omaha Community Playhouse, now showing the musical production of “Annie.”

It’s a hard knock life for the orphaned girl Annie, performed by Stella Clark-Kaczmarek, who searches New York City for her family and finds billionaire Oliver Warbucks, played by Jay Srygley.

No matter the version of this story—the 1982 film, Disney’s 1999 edition or the most recent 2014 version—the musical is full of fun and laughter.

Directed by Kimberly Faith Hickman, the production stays true to the story with original songs such as “Little Girls” sung by Miss Hannigan, performed by Allison Wissman, and “NYC” sung by Daddy Warbucks.

Along with the traditional tunes, there are new songs and historical references that give this performance some individuality. One new song includes the president and his cabinet singing their rendition of “Tomorrow” while trying to figure out how to create jobs for the nation’s people. This production provides a fresh perspective on the American Depression. In a new song and dance, the audience gets a glimpse of the workers who lost their jobs when the stock exchange crashed.

Music director Jim Boggess and choreographer Michelle Garrity collaborated to create an entertaining, rhythmic and harmonious story. The music is performed by a live orchestra. And, no matter how old or new, singing along with the characters is half the fun.

Enjoy a night at the theater with “Annie,” playing now at the Omaha Community Playhouse until Oct. 13.

Comments

comments