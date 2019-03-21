Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is neither a hero nor a villain but just a person

San Juana Paramo

STAFF WRITER

As much as conservatives and Republicans claim to dislike Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they sure do love talking about her. The 29-year-old Latina freshman Democrat from New York is the breakout star of the House thanks in part to her charisma and media-savvy personality.

Since winning her primary and unseating incumbent Joe Crowley, she has received an onslaught of harassment from internet trolls, been labeled an idiot and has even been accused of single handedly transforming the Democratic party for the worst.

Her critics are constantly waiting for her to make a mistake, to say something inaccurate, to show her inexperience or to provide examples that prove she is an idiot. For example, when Ocasio-Cortez denounced Amazon’s proposed headquarters in New York, her critics were quick to call her out, saying she didn’t understand the deal. They called her a hypocrite for killing nearly 25,000 jobs, despite fighting for guaranteed jobs and fair wages.

Yet who’s to say those 25,000 jobs are permanent, and not only temporary during the construction of the office complex? Who’s to say the $3 billion in tax incentives would be enough to fix the subway systems and hire more teachers, if those incentives would get New York after the jobs and revenue arrive? And who’s to say there would be fair wages and guaranteed jobs? After all, that is not what Amazon is known for. Ocasio-Cortez, and others who denounced the deal, understood this because the deal was cut in private and little was revealed to the public.

Ocasio-Cortez has also been accused of benefiting from money from political action committees funneled into her campaign through fake LLC’s created by her chief of staff, Sikat Chakrabrit. Adav Noti, former FEC attorney, told the Washington Post that the coverage against Ocasio-Cortez and her advisers was “overblown,” but that it was “fair for people to raise questions.” While the FEC has received the complaint against Ocasio-Cortez, they have not commented on whether they would proceed with an investigation.

When Rep. Ilhan Omar was accused of being anti semitic for her comments suggesting that politicians’ support of Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby,” Ocasio-Cortez defended her. Omar was actually talking about the power the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has in using money and influence to secure bipartisan support for Israel.

Democrats were quick to introduce a resolution condemning anti-semitism and anti-Muslim bigotry and in essence condemning Omar herself. Why introduce such a resolution now and not when members of both parties, including the president, show such “hateful expressions of intolerance” almost all the time?

Ocasio-Cortez isn’t single handley shattering the democratic party or further fracturing it and she is not the reason for infighting in the party nor has she take.n over the Democratic party. She has, however, become a fixture for Republicans to focus on and unleash their hate towards.

In her own words, Ocasio-Cortez is “a woman. A youngwoman. A Latina. A Liberal, a D.S.A member.” She believes “health care is a right, that people should be paid enough to live,” values which republicans find “offensive.”

“The idea that a woman can be as powerful as a man is something that our society can’t deal with,”she told the New Yorker.“But I am as powerful as a man and it drives them crazy.” In short, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is someone we’ve never before seen in hold office, and it worries everybody because they have never before had to deal with someone like her.

