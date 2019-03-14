Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is fracturing the Democratic party

Ryan Jaeckel

In the last month we have seen multiple Democrats announce their candidacy for President of the United States. It’s great to see so many enter the race with different policies.

The downside, however, is that the Democrats are no longer a uniform party. In the last few weeks, Democratic leadership have lost control of their party due to one person. This single person has single handedly taken over and changed the Democratic party. Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has taken over the Democratic party, shattering it completely.

When I first heard that Ocasio-Cortez won her primary, I didn’t think much of it. Just like House Speaker Pelosi. But since she won the General Election in her district, I have noticed her to be more beneficial for the Republican party than her own.

In her most recent blunder, the woman who is “fighting” for guaranteed jobs and a “fair” wage ended up killing nearly 25,000 jobs. When talking about the now failed deal, she thought the proposed $3 billion tax cut was the City of New York giving Amazon physical capital by saying, “we can invest that $3 billion in our district.

Besides being a socialist, Ocasio-Cortez has been hypocritical by comparing herself to other politicians in the way they receive and spend money. The Washington Post reported recent allegations that her chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabart, created false LLC’s to funnel money into her campaign from political action committees or PACs.

When Fox News’ Caroline McKee asked Ocasio-Cortez about the allegations she responded with, “there is no violation.” When asked if her campaign took “dark money,” she said, “absolutely not.”

If convicted, not only will her chief of staff face prison time, but she will as well according to former FEC chairman Brad Smith. Along with jail time, Ocasio-Cortex will be branded a hypocrite due to her attacks on politicians who are viewed as having deep pockets.

Lastly, Ocasio-Cortez has changed how the Democratic party will be the party of some ethnic groups. Once again freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has faced backlash for anti-Semitic remarks regarding Israel.

Ocasio-Cortez has quickly rushed to Omar’s side saying her comments are no different than those made about other ethnic groups. Because of this debacle, Democrats in the House and Senate have split over this, postponing a resolution to condemn anti-Semitism, but not naming Omar. Instead, when Democrats are asked about Omar’s remarks, they ignore the question and end up blaming the President and the remarks he has made.

Until the Democratic party can find a way to join both the “old” and “new” parties together, they have no reason to run for the office of President. Knowing how Trump won the Republican Primary and the General Election through bully-like tactics, this will not be difficult for him with a fractured party. Republicans should continue to provoke Ocasio-Cortez to keep her in the spotlight and continue the infighting within her party.

