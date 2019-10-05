Alamo Drafthouse in Midtown introduces $5 College Wednesdays

Megan Fabry

A&E EDITOR

College cinephiles on a budget can now enjoy cheaper movies and high-quality service at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Midtown due to the new initiative: College Wednesdays.

Alamo Drafthouse stands out from other theaters for their firm rules and code of conduct. These rules include no children under the age of 18 allowed unless accompanied by an adult, a zero-tolerance phone policy and absolutely no talking once the movie has begun. If a guest breaks any of these rules, they will receive one warning before being ejected from the theater without a refunded ticket.

The Alamo Midtown location is near several college campuses, which gave Creative Director Derek Dillion the idea of having a day for college students to come in and enjoy their favorite movies with discounted prices.

“College students should really consider the Alamo because of the dedication we put into the overall cinema experience including our service, film programming and overall look and feel of the venue,” Dillion said. “That also translates to our bar and restaurant, Liquid Sunshine Taproom, with providing excellent customer experience and a great place to relax and escape the rigors of studying and other collegiate responsibilities.”

Along with $5 tickets on Wednesday, college students can buy $3 bottomless popcorn and enjoy a cocktail or beer during the extended hours of the Liquid Sunshine Taproom. Students must present a valid college ID to receive these discounts. True movie lovers who enjoy special events at the theater can take advantage of the reduced prices during almost all signature programming screenings.

College Wednesday will continue through each week of the academic year, and Alamo Drafthouse also offers reduced ticket prices for students every day.

