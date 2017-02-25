ADJUNCT SPOTLIGHT: Donald C. Simmons Jr.

The Gateway is running an ongoing special feature on members of the University of Nebraska at Omaha adjunct staff. They are the underserved backbone of our University, and we thank them for their effort. These stories have been contributed to us by students within the UNO School of Communication.

Donald C. Simmons Jr., wants online students to be disciplined and devote consistent time for his classes.

“Read and follow the instructions ​online, very carefully,” he said, as ​he explains that reading the syllabus is itself an expected lesson.“There’s definitely a market (for onlinelearning) and it’s here to stay.”

​Now an adjunct professor at the ​UNO, Simmons is spending the ​autumn season at his home in ​Mississippi, as he teaches political ​science and leadership courses, ​online at UNO. ​Teaching online, to Simmons, is ​intriguing and exile.

​“We use Blackboard, sometimes I ​post videos. Some of the (videos) ​are readily available online, or I’ll ​use other resources, a lot of it is ​assigned readings and reections,” ​Simmon said.

The key, he said, is to be engaged, letting the student accomplish as much as they want.

But to not lose personal interaction with his students, Simmons said, he enjoys setting calendar dates to be on campus. When he is back at Omaha, he encourages students to spend time over a cup of coffee, in his office despite being an online class.

At age 53, Simmons has worked as a pastor, educator, author, politician, baseball coach and umpire.

He earned his Ph.D in history and international studies from the University of Denver in 1994 and also holds a certificate of ministry from the Truett Theological Seminary at Baylor University.

His early focus was on indigenous populations displaced by military conflict, forcing them to move to other countries. That focus has now turned toward leadership and service, evidenced most recently in 2012 when he actively missioned with the Center for Church and Global Aids in Kenya.

From 2001 to 2006, he served as executive director of the South Dakota Humanities Council. Then, he became academic dean at Dakota Wesleyan University, a position he held until 2013.

He co-authored the textbook, “Leadership and Service: An Introduction” published in 2008, with former South Dakota senator and 1972 presidential candidate George McGovern. In 2014, “Organizational Leadership: Foundations for Christians” with John Shoup and Jack Burns was published.

Simmons is also active in the baseball community. He studied coaching at the U.S. Sports Academy and is a certified baseball coach. From 2010 through 2013, he was the strength and conditioning coach at DWU. Previously with the Omaha Storm Chasers, Simmonswas honored as “Outstanding Employee” for the Kansas City Royals Triple-A affiliate in 2014.

To this day, Simmons continues as an umpire at the college and university level, but equally appreciates being on staff at UNO.

“One of the reasons I was so excited about being able to work at UNO is that they have some exceptional faculty…to interact with them, spend time with them, and being part of a research institution faculty is exciting for me,” Simmons said. “It still feeds my interest in my politics, and have a lot of fun.”

