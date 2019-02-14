A romantic Valentine’s Day evening under the sea

Hailey Stessman

CONTRIBUTOR

The Henry Doorly Zoo will be hosting their first “Sweetheart Dinner at the Zoo” from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16 where couples will have the chance to enjoy cocktails and dinner within the Scott Aquarium after hours.

Couples can expect cocktails to be served from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and dinner shortly afterward until 9 p.m. with performances from The Midlands String Quartet. According to the Henry Doorly Zoo’s website, the menu includes dishes such as Garlic Herb Stuffed Mushrooms, Parmesan Bowtie Pasta, Beef Strip Loin with Lobster Hollandaise and Yin & Yang Cheesecake Cups with Chocolate or Raspberry Drizzle. Guests will be able to eat and drink at their own private table while being surrounded by the beautiful sights of ocean life within the aquarium.

“I think it would be a great opportunity for UNO students because it’s definitely a non-traditional date idea for couples,” UNO student Annika Kuchar said.

Couples will also be able to permanently capture their Valentine’s Day date with an available photobooth.

“It’s a special experience that you can only get [at the zoo],” UNO student Jennifer Logan said.

The Henry Doorly Zoo has continued the tradition of holding a Valentine’s Day event for the past eleven years for individuals to have the opportunity to view the zoo through different events.

“Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium makes an effort to host many different ticketed and free events throughout the year in order to offer our guests a unique experience and a chance to personally contribute to saving animals around the planet,” Sallie Weathers, the marketing and event specialist at the Henry Doorly Zoo said.

The proceeds from these events are given to programs advocating for animal health, wellness and enrichment along with environmental conservation. The evening will also consist of visits from various Animal Ambassadors.

“It would also give UNO students the opportunity to learn and appreciate the Earth’s oceans and inhabitants,” Kuchar said.

Tickets are $170 per couple, this covers the entire cost of the event and is non-refundable. Guests also must be 21 and over in order to attend. Dress up or dress down with your significant other as there is no specific dress code required. Those interested must strike while the iron is hot, tickets for Feb. 14 and Feb. 16 are completely sold out and there are only nine spots left for Feb. 15.

“I would encourage other students to go because it’s the second best zoo in America and we should take advantage of that while we are here,” Logan said.

Take this chance to gift your significant other this Valentine’s Day with a date that provides fun and entertainment throughout the evening for a good cause.

“Together, we can continue to protect the environment,” Weathers said. “Or as we like to say, to ‘zoo more good.’”

Comments

comments