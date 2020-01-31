A Raisin in the Sun shines at Omaha Community Playhouse

Natasha McCallister

In 1950s Chicago, the hard working African-American Younger family is waiting for a $10,000 insurance to fulfill their dreams. A Raisin in the Sun follows this family as they dream of possibilities.

Almost every member of the family has a dream of how their lives could change and what dreams could become reality with so much money.

The matriarch of the family is Lena, performed by Karen Fox. Lena dreams of buying her family a house with the money. The family of lives in one ramshackle apartment building.

David Green plays Lena’s son Walter Lee, a hard-working dreamer. He wants to use the money to invest in a liquor store with another man. He is tired of working and barely getting by, with everyone telling him that his dreams are far-fetched and to get back to work.

Walter’s wife Ruth, performed by Faushia Weeden, understands the money is not hers and believes Lena can use it however she wants. Ruth is tired and all she wants is for their son to grow up to be a good person.

Olivia Howard plays Beneatha, Walter’s sister. Beneatha is a young college girl who want to be a doctor. The world is in the palm of her hands and she goes after her dreams.

The play is about wanting the American Dream to become a reality but knowing nothing is achieved without trials and tribulations that are race and housing discrimination, feminism, gender roles and sacrifices.

Omaha Community Playhouse is showing “A Raisin in the Sun” starting Jan. 14 to Feb. 9, 2020. Tickets can be purchased online at ticketomaha.com or at the Box Office.

