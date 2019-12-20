A millennial’s farewell letter to the University, Gateway readers, friends and family

Megan Schneider

In the tune of RaeLynn’s catchy song, “every jewel on my crown, you better believe I earned it.”

Five years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha flew by in the blink of an eye.

In a few hours, I will be the newest graduate from the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media. The title “graduate” is quite interesting because I’ve waited to hear it for so long. The sleepless nights spent studying, writing and worrying about homework will soon diminish.

My time will now be spent in a career that I’ve admired since day one. As a young freshman, I was always doubtful if a Journalism and Media Communication major was for me. The exceptional School of Communication faculty, advisors and even my own classmates have pushed me to become a confident lady to lead in the workforce.

I’m excited to be entering into an industry that needs me. Communication is an ever-changing field that will forever demand my help, insight and expertise.

Let’s face it, the news industry

can make every person feel some type of way. News is happy, sad, exciting, infuriating and an array of many emotions on any given day and at any hour.

The best headlines catch my eye in a second because they persuade me to read into the story for more details. I’ll never forget how to write a proper headline and correct grammar in my professor Karen Weber’s strategic writing class during the spring semester. Her useful advice about writing still helps me to this day.

It wasn’t until a few weeks later that Weber told me the day I would graduate. She said it with confidence and in a bold fashion that I will never forget. The date shocked me because my time at the university was soon coming to a close.

Chris Allen, Ph.D., was my first journalism professor during my freshman year. I was an undeclared major and vividly remember him teaching about a field that seemed so fun, yet unique. I decided to declare my major because of his class. It wasn’t until my mass media ethics course that I learned the strategic ways to succeed in the media industry.

Melodae Morris is an outstanding educator to thank for teaching me how to write, edit and produce an award-winning magazine. I was in shock when I learned that I will be published in the CommUNO magazine in April 2020 that is sent out to UNO alumni. Becoming published in a magazine at the young age of 24 is a unique item to check off my bucket list so soon.

Hugh Reilly, Director of the School of Communication, taught me a literary journalism class that opened up my eyes to various articles and songs from famous musicians like Frank Sinatra. His deep Irish roots reminded me of my late grandfather, Vince Knight’s, family values and writing style.

Andrea Weare, Ph.D., thank you for teaching me how to succeed in Capstone Communication, a student-run public relations agency on campus. I knew that my capstone class was going to be my biggest challenge yet, but she taught me in a way that is to be commended.

Finally, to my family and friends, I wouldn’t be graduating without your endless love and support. The encouragement from my parents, Mark and Betsy Schneider, inspires me every day.

My final note of gratitude is for the English department at Mercy High School. The writing department during my time in school consisted of Mary Coyle, Amanda Marcuccio and Cathy Kessler. From measuring my papers with a ruler to be perfect MLA style and critiquing my work five years ago, I learned to love to write and design rather instantaneously.

Even though my time at UNO has come to an end, a new chapter is about to begin. Post graduate life seems scary, but I’m sure I’ll figure out working a 9 to 5 job in no time.

To fellow Gateway readers, thank you for trusting me to be your online reporter for four months.

It’s never a goodbye, but rather see you soon.

