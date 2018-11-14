A look back at Omaha Volleyball’s regular season

Rebecca Weis

The Omaha volleyball team has had an impressive season this year.

With Head Coach Rose Shires winning her 500th game, Sydney Case winning the Summit League’s Defensive Player of the Week three times in one season, and senior Makenzie Horkey playing her 100th match, it comes as no surprise why the new herd of Omaha is showing strongly.

As of publication, the Mavericks are 16-11, with nine home wins and four wins on the road.

The team has come a long way from being swept in their first tournament to placing themselves in position for a third place finish in the Summit League regular season.

The Mavericks began conference play in full force by winning their first seven Summit League matches; however, losses to Denver, Purdue Fort Wayne and South Dakota slowed Omaha’s roll towards the end of the season. Omaha lost to Denver both times they played this fall.

After losing some of these matches it inspired the team to lift their heads up and show everyone what they are capable of. Matches against opponents like Oral Roberts, South Dakota, Western Illinois and North Dakota State provided the Mavs with some of their most quality wins.

The game against NDSU was an especially remarkable game because it was after Head Coach Rose Shires received her 500th career coaching win, and it took all five sets to do it.

The South Dakota game followed shortly after and the Mavericks continued their undefeated winning streak in the Summit League. A win against Oral Roberts gave the team seven victories in a row – but this would be followed by a 4-4 stretch,

Some of the star athletes who have helped the team grow this year are Sadie Limback, Anna Blaschko, Isabella Sade, and Sydney Case.

Case has already won numerous awards this season for her outstanding play and is now ranked nationally as a setter.

Limback, Blaschko and Sade have been outstanding players this year for the Mavericks. All have accumulated more than 250 kills individually over the season. Limback has recorded the highest average of kills per set, averaging totals out to 2.87.

Blaschko and Sade have been the team’s powerhouse when it comes to blockers. On average both players recorded about a 99 percent blocks per set. With this kind of statistics, it is no wonder why Blaschko and Sade are a great pair of blockers for the Mavericks.

Omaha played a concluding Summit League game against Oral Roberts on Nov. 11. They will now head to the Summit League tournament in Denver, Colorado, where they will most likely enter as the three seed.