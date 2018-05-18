8 things to do in Omaha for students on a budget

Ashley O’Hara

Contributor

Being a college student on a tight budget during the summer can lead to boredom. If you stay in Omaha this summer, you should know there are a lot of affordable things to do.

Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge

“I love posing with one foot in Omaha while having the other foot in Iowa,” UNO Student, Molly Bond said as she took a picture on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

This bridge connects Omaha and Council Bluffs with a 3,000-foot-long walkway over the Missouri River. This destination showcases some of the most excellent views of Omaha’s city skyline and is just one of eight places in Omaha you can go this summer that won’t break the bank

Joslyn Art Museum

Get inspired and visit the Joslyn Art Museum located on 2200 Dodge St. in Omaha. With art highlighting collections as far back as the 18th century, Joslyn has over 11,000 displays expressing different artist and cultures. Among the antiques are modern arts stimulating all people’s interest. The Joslyn offers free public tours Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and Sundays at 1 p.m.

Aksarben Farmers Market

Test your taste buds at Aksarben Village Farmers Market off South 67th and Center streets. Vendors showcase locally grown produce, homemade bath salts and more. The market runs from May 6 to Oct. 14 and runs every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. With parking nearby, everything is a short walk away.

Hollywood Candy

Feed your sweet tooth at Hollywood Candy, Omaha’s largest candy store located downtown Omaha on 1209 Jackson St. The store has the largest collections of PEZ dispensers, jelly beans, M&M’s and homemade chocolates with chocolate covered bacon being a fan favorite. After enjoying the treats in the candy shop, try one of the 200 sodas offered in their soda shop. The store offers extended hours Friday and Saturday, staying open until 10 p.m.

Jazz on the Green

Dance the night away while listening to Jazz on the Green hosted at Midtown in Turner Park on 3110 Farnam St. With free admission, all you will need are your blankets, chairs and dancing shoes to enjoy tunes presented by Omaha Performing Arts. Aside from listening to the smooth jazz, the surrounding restaurants serve grilled food and ice cold beverages from their concessions.

Jazz on the Green runs from July 5 to Aug. 9 every Thursday night. Events begin in Turner Park at 5 p.m. when seating becomes available, with a pre-show beginning at 6:30 p.m. and the main show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Movie Night

Also hosted at Midtown in Turner Park on 3110 Farnam St. is Monday night movie night; a free outdoor movie series. A variety of movies are offered from June 4 to July 30. This family friendly, dog friendly event is the perfect way to kick off the start of your week. Movies begin at dusk with seating beginning at 5 p.m.

West Lanes Bowling Alley

Bowling might be right up your alley. Located just a mile and a half from UNO on 151 N 72nd St., West Lanes Bowling Alley is the place to hang out in your spare time. Starting May 14, West Lanes offers $1 games Tuesday and Thursday nights after 6 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

On a nice summer day, take a trip to the Gene Leahy Pedestrian Mall located on 1302 Farnam St. This 9.6-acre park includes a pathway that wraps around the park’s lake displaying beautiful waterfalls. While you’re there, ride down the two huge slides. Bring wax paper if you dare. The park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. everyday.

Comments

comments