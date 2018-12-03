7 local businesses to visit this holiday shopping season

Kamrin Baker

DIGITAL EDITOR

Although Small Business Saturday has come and gone, one does not need a specific day to support local businesses in their communities. Luckily for Omaha, we have a community of small and local shops that create great products and build our economy. This holiday season– no matter if or what you might be celebrating– stopping into one (or more!) of these seven hot spots might just give you all the magic you need.

Also, this list is dedicated to my parents, who may or may not need to get me a gift card to all of these stores. Okay, thanks.

1. Mulhall’s

If you have an Instagram account and live in Omaha, you’ve probably seen at least some of the beauty Mulhall’s has to offer. A mix of landscaping and nursery services, as well as home decor, the shop is a big, multi-room green house and playground for plant-lovers. The holidays are extra special, as you can pose with a multitude of festive photo ops, in addition to purchasing your own fresh Christmas tree.

Did I mention there are REINDEER?

Location: 3615 N. 120th St.

2. Hutch

Another cute plant paradise and home decor stop is Hutch. Hutch carries a lot of amazing furniture for which most college students aren’t prepared to own, but it’s a delight to stop in. Plus, they carry a lot of amazing local art and products, like planters, mugs, doormats, and more.

Location: 3220 Farnam St. #2101

3. Made in Omaha

If Hutch doesn’t satisfy your shopping list, perhaps their sister store, Made in Omaha, will. MiO just opened this fall and is full of local art and products from independent sellers across Omaha. Some highlights include watercolor prints by Julia Mason, shirts from Omaha Screen Co., enamel pins by Ad Aesthetic, or a ton more!

Location: 8722 Pacific St.

4. The Afternoon

Down the street from Hutch in Midtown Crossing, you will stumble upon a hidden gem: The Afternoon. This store is full of weird and wacky trinkets, kitchen supplies, jewelry and more. You’re sure to get a laugh from a variety of their products and find something that is perfectly unique to your gift recipient.

Location: 3157 Farnam St. Suite 7101

5. The Simple Man

This masculine clothing shop is a one-stop-shop for flannels, leather goods, and grooming products. And even though it’s called the Simple Man, it’s got something for anyone who shares the store’s aesthetic.

Location: 8712 Pacific St.

6. Hello Holiday

Hello Holiday is a women’s clothing boutique with unique designs all made by sustainable companies. Better yet, every holiday season, they host a menstrual product drive for people in need. If you donate, you’ll get a 25% off one item coupon, and trust me, it’ll be well worth the stop in.

Location: 5008 Underwood Ave.

7. The Bookworm

The Bookworm is a local book store in Loveland Centre that is covered in awesome products from floor to ceiling. Whether you’re in the market for a new read, a box of greeting cards, a new copy of Vogue or just some cool stocking stuffers, you’re sure to find something that will make you feel exactly how you do when you fall in love with a new story.

Location: 2501 S 90th St. #111

