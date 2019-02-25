5 ideas for what to do after graduation in May

Cassie Wade

Being a college senior is like living with the permanent Sunday Scaries, but instead of sitting on the couch and binge-watching TV while you wait for Monday to inevitably arrive, you’re staring down a path of uncertainty all day, every day.

That’s what it can feel like, anyway. Growing up, you automatically moved from one grade level to the next until you graduated high school and made the decision to attend college. You again progressed through school, but once you have your degree in hand, what options do you have?

Quite a few, it turns out. As a college senior, I’ve been surfing the web trying to find an easy answer for what to do after May. Here’s a quick rundown of what I’ve found for everyone else in the same boat:

1. Get a full-time job

You’re thinking, ‘no, duh,’ right? Getting a full time job is obviously an option after graduation. It’s why most people get their degrees in the first place. The thing is, it’s not your only option, but if it’s the right one for you, UNO has a few resources you can utilize, such as the 2019 Career and Internship Fair on Wednesday, Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Baxter Arena and Handshake, a job board linking UNO students and alumni with job opportunities.

2. Apply for an internship

Internships are a great way to explore a career field that interests you. If you feel like you could benefit from a bit more career exploration after graduation, consider applying for an internship. Not all internship programs will consider someone who has already graduated, but some do. I’ve found applications typically list whether or not being a current student is a requirement, so read closely.

3. Consider giving back

Giving back to the community is another option you have post graduation. Programs, such as AmeriCorps make it possible to serve in your own community or around the country. Or, you can venture outside the U.S. and your comfort zone by volunteering through the Peace Corps.

4. Take a trip

The summer after graduation is the perfect time to take a trip. You don’t have to worry about summer classes and if you’re between jobs, you don’t have to worry about taking time off. Enjoy the time free of responsibilities and go somewhere you’ve always dreamed of.

5. Do what you want

You have to make the decisions that’s right for you in the end. It’s hard not to compare your choices to other people’s, especially as your friends’ futures solidify with plans while you’re still facing uncertainty. Take the path that’s right for you.

