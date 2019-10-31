Megan Schneider

Halloween costume ideas for millennials and their four-legged friends

Some of the best Halloween costumes are developed from pop culture icons, television shows and celebrities. Each costumeisn’t complete without a showstopper ensemble for your canine companion. Dressing up or emulating your favorite character is a fun way to see the world from another point of view during the spooky holiday.

The Royal Family’s Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie

When Meghan and Harry got married in May of 2018, royal wedding costumes became quite popular. Wear a white dress and have your significant other wear a gray suit to emulate the first photos of baby Archie, according to Good Housekeeping.

Taylor Swift and her Lover album

Pop icon Taylor Swift released her new album Lover earlier this year. Grab a blonde wig, a sparkling dress and a guitar to resemble Swift on Halloween.

Beauty and the Beast

Dress up as the iconic Gaston and Belleduo from the 1991 animated Disney film. A Belle costume consists of a blue dress, white apron, black heels and blue bows. To transform into a Gaston costume, use a black wig and a red shirt with a belt and gloves.

Pet friendly attire

Chewy, a popular pet supply company, has selected the top trending costumes for petsthis year. Sharks, lobsters, unicorns and hotdogs are among the list for any cat or dog. Doug the Pug, theking of pop culture, dressed up as a spooky ghost this Halloween on his popular Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on Oct 16, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

The Kardashian/Jenner family

Kim Kardashian is an iconic member of the famous family,known for her signature brunette hairstyle and fashion. Wear a long ponytail and a glamourous sparkly dress to look like the Hollywood star. Khloe Kardashian, her sister, is another star to dress up as this Halloween. Use a blonde wig pairedwith a fancy handbag to complete her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 27, 2019 at 1:45pm PST

Characters from the Up movie

In the 2009 animated Disney film Up, elderly widow Carl Frederickson and a young boy named Russell set out to fulfill a dream of seeing South America by tying thousands of balloons to his house. Costumes for the characters in the movie are perfect to wear if you have a family.

