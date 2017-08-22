Over 400 students move into Scott Crossing

Kamrin Baker

Shuffling into a space that used to be a resting place for orange construction tape and their own dusty footprints, approximately two-thirds of Scott Crossing’s residents moved into the new building on Aug.13.

Sculpted on the corner of 67th and Pine Streets, Scott Crossing (SX) has become the fourth property to make up the Scott Campus row of residence halls, among Scott Hall, Scott Village and Scott Court. SX will become the largest single-building property on the entire University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.

The building is split into four various floor plans and is divided into both annual and academic leases. With traditional rooms, studio apartments, and two to four-person suite-style living, the new establishment drew in all kinds of tenants; ranging from renewing residents and freshmen looking to leave their mark to graduate students.

Amenities in the new property consist of a fitness center on the third floor, as well as a media and multi-purpose room on the fourth level of the building. Residents also have access to a study lounge on each floor and are still able to use both the basketball and sand volleyball courts like all other Scott Campus residents.

The “new car smell” feeling associated with a freshly designed residence hall was not a constant state for the staff members on Scott Campus, however. Resident assistant Cody Harper said he has a realistic approach to his first year as an RA in a new building.

“Part of living in a new building is nice because it’s all obviously new,” Harper said. “The other part is that nothing has been lived in so there have been and will continue to be issues with electrical, appliances, and pretty much anything else you can think of. While I was not expecting to be placed in the new building, I am so happy I did. I think that can help me relate more to my residents since we are all new to the building.”

Although SX resident assistants have been caught off-guard by the novelty that comes with an unfamiliar property, they also benefit from the perk of having their own studio apartment and being the first people to move into the new establishment.

RA Catie Heinen said she enjoys living on her own, but like with any other new lifestyle, it comes with trial and error.

“Being an RA in a new building definitely has its challenges,” Heinen said. “There is a new layout and different ways of doing things. However, it forces me to become flexible and able to think on my feet. The studio apartment is a bit of a change, as well, considering it’s only my second year in college, and I feel all grown up.”

While students from all different walks of life found themselves growing up in college, the university is growing itself. SX resides right next to the new parking garage on South Campus and will add about 425 new beds to the roster. The rest of SX residents who did not move in with an annual lease will file into their respective spaces come Aug. 19, filling the majority of the building and making it truly come alive.

Despite the intermittent maintenance issues and directional challenges, SX had new residents, staff members and community partners abuzz come the 2017-2018 school year. Scott Campus assistant property manager Adam Wick – who found himself making many critical decisions in the construction of SX – will remember this endeavor as a big transition, much like those moving into their brand new homes.

“My role as the assistant property manager varies each day,” Wick said. “We make a lot of decisions, like how to operate the building on a day-to-day basis, including the number of staff that will be needed. But what means the most to me is seeing a new student coming to college for the first time and be absolutely blown away by the housing facilities UNO has to offer.”

Based on the eager smiles of residents whisking their Keurigs and memory foam pillows into the SX elevators on rolling dollies last weekend, UNO’s housing facilities are not just notable because of a newly-painted building, but rather, because they are about to become home.

