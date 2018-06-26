UNO offers new undergraduate minor in biomechanics

The University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Department of Biomechanics is now offering a new undergraduate minor in biomechanics.

The announcement was made via a University press release late last week.

The minor will offer a formal course load to students interested in applying their primary discipline to biomechanics and movement sciences. The field of biomechanics is an interdisciplinary field with the goal of solving difficult problems in medicine and health.

Applications of biomechanics can include robotics, forensics, ergonomics, assessment of movement disorders and the design of assistive devices. The minor in biomechanics will consist of four core courses and two optional electives from a range of areas of focus.

For more information about the minor, students can visit the Department of Biomechanics website or contact department advisor Griff Watson at 402-554-3228.

