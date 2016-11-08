2016 Election Day Live Coverage

Election_Day_GraphicThe Gateway team will be bringing you live election updates-check back often on this page throughout the day.

Voting Today? Here’s some helpful information:

  • Omaha Metro is giving free bus rides to polling stations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. Check out the Omaha Metro website for more information.
  • Voting in Douglas county? Get the polling station information you need here.
  • Voting in Council Bluffs? Get polling station information you need here.
  • Voting in Sarpy county? Get polling station information you need here.
  • Have questions about what will be on your ballot? Get more information here.

 

